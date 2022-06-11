This is the height of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood’s most stable couples. Loving, joking and dedicated to each other. They dated for a little over a year before walking down the aisle at a super-secret reception of which only a couple of photos have been seen.

After several years of marriage and two successful careers in film and television, the couple decided to have children. The first arrived in 2015. Two more followed. Total, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They have three daughters, about whom little is known, as the stars have decided to keep them strictly private.

But, in addition to having a dream marriage and family; the couple also highlighted by their physiognomy. Both slim and attractive, steal all eyes wherever they go. Lively and Reynolds stand out among the rest for a very special feature.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the tallest in Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds is one of the tallest male leads in the entertainment industry, with a height of 1.88 meters. For its part, Blake LivelyIn addition to being slim and slender, she is also tall and reportedly It measures around 1.80 meters.

In fact, you can easily tell from the photos the actress has taken with her co-stars over the years. In all of them, the blonde actress is shown to be far above everyone around her.

The actress’s height also worked well in her favor as a teenager, as she did quite well in basketball during her high school years. Meanwhile, Reynolds has also taken advantage of her height to gain an advantage in her career.

Both of them, they are listed as the tallest couple in the showa title that amuses them and that they celebrate in a fun way with their fans.