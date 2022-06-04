This is the hidden talent of Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

Nadia Ferrera She is undoubtedly a woman with infinite qualities. Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, she managed to conquer the heart of the renowned artist Mark Anthony. On May 12, they announced their engagement by posting a photograph of the ring on social media. The singer would have taken advantage of his girlfriend’s birthday to give him this gift.

In addition to being a successful woman in front of the cameras, on the catwalk and in any project she carries out, Miss Paraguay has a hidden talent that very few know, in fact not even Mark Anthony I could outdo her in this regard. This is a sign that with tenacity, effort and dedication, it is possible to develop successfully in different aspects of life.

Through their social networks, Ferreira shared a video where she can be seen with a tennis racket and ball, expressing her passion for the “white sport”. The post, shared on Instagram on May 8, was accompanied by the message “Fav Hobby” and emojis of two rackets.

Source: Instagram @nadiatferreira

In the social networks of nadia You can find a video where you can see him playing tennis, showing great talent with side runs and cross shots on a clay or clay court. Without a doubt, she is a woman who has technique and skill when it comes to being part of a match.

nadia She is tireless, in addition to her many facets of work as a model, presenter and her demanding sports routines, she is a National ambassador. In this regard, she shared a beautiful message: “What an honor to be an ambassador of the United Nations Development Program, to have the opportunity to reach more people to raise awareness about the care of our common home and promote #SustainableDevelopment,” she wrote very recently in social networks.