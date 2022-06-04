Entertainment

This is the hidden talent of Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Nadia Ferrera She is undoubtedly a woman with infinite qualities. Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, she managed to conquer the heart of the renowned artist Mark Anthony. On May 12, they announced their engagement by posting a photograph of the ring on social media. The singer would have taken advantage of his girlfriend’s birthday to give him this gift.

In addition to being a successful woman in front of the cameras, on the catwalk and in any project she carries out, Miss Paraguay has a hidden talent that very few know, in fact not even Mark Anthony I could outdo her in this regard. This is a sign that with tenacity, effort and dedication, it is possible to develop successfully in different aspects of life.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

The trailer for The Gray Man, the new film by Ana de Armas, is here

11 mins ago

Piqué, a Barcelona player, is separating from his partner Shakira

20 mins ago

declares himself bisexual and admits his affair with this famous actress

22 mins ago

Johnny Depp wore a cap from “Los Diablos de Nayarit” on the final day of the trial against Amber Heard

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button