This Is The ‘High School’ Black Widow Story That Marvel Rejected

Before becoming the creator of the new Marvel series, She-Hulk, Defender of HeroesJessica Gao presented to the studio her idea for the solo film of Black Widow.

In an interview with the media TheWrapJessica Gao revealed that long before the exact path that the solo Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson would take was decided, she met with Kevin Feige to pitch her idea.

Although he didn’t go into too much detail (in case he wanted to use it later in another project), he did reveal that it was a high school story.

Thus, the now creator of the She-Hulk series said that in her version of Black Widow, the heroine would return to her high school for a 20-year reunion.

“It was basically a story for Black Wido in the style of Grosse Pointe Blank [conocida como Tiro al blanco, en México]. We would find out that as a teenager Natasha had gone undercover at a high school to murder someone’s father. Now, 20 years later, she would go to the reunion and deal with the repercussions of this false identity with which she deceived so many people in high school.”

Although her story was rejected by Marvel, Gao clarified that she feels grateful because that meeting with the executives would eventually lead her to command she hulk.

