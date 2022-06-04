This is the house in which the actress takes refuge after losing the trial against Johnny Depp

After more than six weeks, the jury of the Fairfax County Circuit Court, near the US capital, declared that Amber Heard is responsible for defaming the star of Pirates of the Caribbean in the opinion column he published in The Washington Post in 2018, in which he presented himself as a victim of abuse.

After Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against Amber Heard on June 1, the actors continue to give something to talk about. The actor has already made his first public appearance, two days after the jury gave the verdict in his favor; while the actress is known to be a refugee in a house in the Mojave desert, in Yucca Valley.

As a result of this decision, Depp will receive US$15 million from the American actress and he will have to pay another US$2 million.

Two days after the trial ended, Johnny Depp was seen with his security team waving to a group of supporters. With a more relaxed countenance, he showed his joy at having emerged victorious in the legal battle against his ex-wife.

So far, the star of Aquaman It has not come out publicly. According to international media, he takes refuge in his house in Yucca Valley, California, which he bought in 2019 and began to use when the legal process against Depp began.

your house in the desert

The 80,000-foot house sits in the Mojave Desert near Joshua Tree National Park, California. In recent months it has been the home that Heard shares with his one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, in order to be away from the paparazzi cameras.

Heard bought the house for 536,000 euros in 2019, although currently its value must be much higher since this type of property, far from civilization, increased its price after the health crisis due to Covid-19. It is estimated that it now has a price of one million euros.

The purchase price does not include any type of service, other than what the tenant can provide, since it is in the middle of the desert.

The house was built in 2015. It is on one level and has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, as well as a garage with capacity for up to five vehicles.

The living room has high ceilings and polished concrete floors. It has aged leather armchairs and a fireplace which is useful for the cold climate of the place.

The rustic style is one of the main characteristics of the house. In the kitchen there are high-end appliances and a central island with a breakfast bar. This environment is connected to a large dining area, with capacity for up to eight people.

The master bedroom has an ensuite with a spa-inspired tub, dual vanities, and a large stone shower.

In addition, it has access to the backyard, with a hanging wooden bridge to overcome the unevenness of the land. It has access to beautiful landscapes that can be enjoyed from a pergola.