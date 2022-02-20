This is the house that belonged to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson They were known worldwide for being the protagonists of the saga of Twilight, the romance and chemistry that their characters conveyed was so palpable that it was not surprising that it surpassed fiction and when they finally revealed that they were dating, they became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Shortly after confirming their relationship, the couple reaffirmed this fact by buying a house together in one of the best areas of The Angeles, California.

Despite the fact that the now ex-partner has taken different paths in all areas of her life, it does not hurt to know all the details of this fabulous mansion Spanish colonial style that once belonged to them. Read on and find out everything!

Livin’ in Los Feliz

The Happy, has become one of the favorite districts for celebrities in Los Angeles to acquire a property and enjoy both the views and the nature that this neighborhood offers. The magnificent estate is located in this area, which is considered one of the most private in LA, which is why Robert Pattinson I decided to purchase it.

Spanish colonial style

Pattinson he bought the property in 2011 for $6.75 million. It is a large mansion of more than 370 square meters built in 1922 and colonial style and Spanish decoration, where arch-shaped facades and tiled roofs predominate, both inside and outside. The house presents a color palette with neutral tones so that the presence of natural materials such as wood and stone stand out.