Sports

This is the huge amount they’d pay for a picture of Margot Robbie’s feet

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner19 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read



08/18/2023 at 13:33

CEST


The foot photography business is getting bigger and bigger. Some people are so obsessed with these snapshots that it is known as a stage fun with feet specially dedicated Buy & Sell Feet PhotosSimilar to the way OnlyFans works, but with a much more concrete approach.



A user of this unusual social network has published a message in which he asks Margot Robbie to cooperate with him in order to win millions of dollars: “Dearest Margot. My name is Liz and I make thousands of dollars selling foot photography on Fun With Foot. I would love to collaborate with you on some ‘Barbie’ inspired content that would make us both millions.,

To gain the trust of the interpreter, the user assures margot robbie If he accepts the ‘contract’ he will pay him $250,000, a figure far more than he can afford to run the business: “If I’m not mistaken, we can start taking advantage of our similarities and everyone’s obsession with all things Barbie… all thanks to our feet!”,

If you are a fan of barbieYou’ll find that the feet are one of the doll’s most attractive elements., however, maybe margot robbie Don’t accept the challenge, especially not when you’ve already made $12.5 million for the film, and possibly even more after breaking box office records.

(TagstoTranslate) money

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner19 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Three very stylish women, one dress (red), trend

2 weeks ago

Kylian Mbappé crushed Lionel Messi in the Marca magazine vote for the best player of 2022 | soccer trivia

January 2, 2023

Margot Robbie admits she spent her first paycheck as an actress on Publimetro Mexico

2 weeks ago

While Guzmán burns in Chivas, what Cortizo would win in Rayados

January 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button