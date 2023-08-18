This is the huge amount they’d pay for a picture of Margot Robbie’s feet







The foot photography business is getting bigger and bigger. Some people are so obsessed with these snapshots that it is known as a stage fun with feet specially dedicated Buy & Sell Feet PhotosSimilar to the way OnlyFans works, but with a much more concrete approach.







A user of this unusual social network has published a message in which he asks Margot Robbie to cooperate with him in order to win millions of dollars: “Dearest Margot. My name is Liz and I make thousands of dollars selling foot photography on Fun With Foot. I would love to collaborate with you on some ‘Barbie’ inspired content that would make us both millions.,

To gain the trust of the interpreter, the user assures margot robbie If he accepts the ‘contract’ he will pay him $250,000, a figure far more than he can afford to run the business: “If I’m not mistaken, we can start taking advantage of our similarities and everyone’s obsession with all things Barbie… all thanks to our feet!”,

If you are a fan of barbieYou’ll find that the feet are one of the doll’s most attractive elements., however, maybe margot robbie Don’t accept the challenge, especially not when you’ve already made $12.5 million for the film, and possibly even more after breaking box office records.