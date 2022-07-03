This is the humble house of ‘Carlitos’, the nice producer of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’

Juan Espinosabetter known as ‘Carlitos, the producer’lives with his wife, Silvia Diazand his tender son, Sebastianin a simple, yet cozy florida state house.

Through various photographs and videos, the famous character of ‘The fat and the skinny’ has allowed us to know in detail some of the most intimate corners of his home, which is an authentic game room wherever we see it.

Kitchen

His kitchen, which he showed us when he had a few runs with his son, is somewhat small and semi-open. It is outfitted with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a working bar for food preparation.

Dinning room

Its dining room, located just outside the house, is made up of a square white table with space for four red chairs.

main room

The main room has pistachio sofas and a circular glass coffee table.

Television room

Its TV room, located just to one side of a window, is made up of a reclining sofa in a dark tone, a television and a home theater.

Game room

Although his house is not exactly very big, that was not an impediment for ‘Carlitos, the producer’ to manage and set up a games room in one of his rooms.

