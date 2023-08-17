Madonna will turn 65 this August 16. After many years of artistic career as a singer, dancer, composer and actress, Madonna Louise Ciccone has become an American icon.

Madonna is the best selling solo female artist of all time., the most touring female artist in history and the best selling female artist of all time globally. In the United States, she is second only to Barbra Streisand.

Apart from his music career, he is a golden globe winning actress for his performance in ‘Avoid’, Author and fashion designer of several children’s books. Thanks to all her successes, Madonna has amassed a huge amount of wealth. Find out how much your property is worth.

This is the immeasurable wealth of Madonna, 65

According to Celebrity Net Worth Portal, which specializes in assessing the fortunes of celebrities, Madonna’s net worth is $850 million dollars.

Most of his fortune comes from his career in music.He has sold over 300 million albums worldwide, as well as touring.

Besides, have earned money from their acting careerin movies like “Desperately Seeking Susan”, “Dick Tracy”, “Body of Evidence” And “Avoid”For which she won the Golden Globe for Best Lead Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

On the other hand, Madonna is also a businesswoman. In 1992, he founded the entertainment company Maverick in a joint venture with Time Warner, which paid him a $60 million advance and 20% royalties from the music publishing division.

In 2004, Warner bought Madonna’s shares in Maverick and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of Warner Music. In 2007, he signed a 10-year, $120 million 360º deal with Live Nation after leaving Warner Records.

madonna too owns several brandsbesides being numerous Brand associations and sponsorship agreements.

madonna too He has a collection of various art pieces worth at least $100 million dollars. adding to your heritage, The singer has an impressive real estate portfolioWith properties in London, New York and California.