This is the impressive luxury kitchen of Anne Hathaway

A Californian fantasy worthy of a “princess”, this is the kitchen of the actress Anne Hathaway, located in one of her properties in California, which is “an ideal combination of romance and great design”, according to Anne.

October 20, 2022 5:47 p.m.

Anne Hathawayis undoubtedly an actress who has shown her impressiveness from her first steps in acting with the leading role of Mia Thermopolis in ThePrincess Diaries, until its passage through The Miserables, production where she won an Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG for Best Supporting Actress. So, like every “princess” of Hollywood, Anne lives in a luxurious mansion that has an ostentatious kitchen.

Hathaway She was married in 2012 to jewelry designer Adam Shulman, and they both purchased a California country house as part of their estate. They decided to do a drastic remodeling that was in charge of the designer Pamela Shamshiri, according to a note published by architecturaldigest.com

“The minute we pulled into the driveway and saw this incredible panoramic view in front of us, we were hooked,” recalls Shulman. He says Hathaway, “It was the ideal combination of romance and great design. Our initial instinct was that this was going to be a very important place in our lives. I could really see starting a family here,” explained the actress.

The kitchen of the house Anne it is really a dream. It is covered with wooden walls, a long and slender island, where the family can prepare and enjoy pleasant meals with friends, taking advantage of the space and the natural light that enters through the window. White, green, and blue colors decorate the room, which also has bronze hanging accessories, to give an elegant touch.

A fairy tale-like breakfast room sits off to one side of the kitchen. Hathaway. Decorated with scenic wallpaper set in board-and-batten architectural details and a set of modern fir chairs by mid-century Italian designer Carlo di Carli.

“This is a place that balances the needs for seclusion and community. When I have to focus intensely on a project, I can escape the distractions of the outside world and find inspiration in the glorious mountains and birdsong in the wilderness. There is music inside and outside”, he explained. Anne, referring to his picturesque abode.

Anne Hathaway’s country house in California. Photo: architecturaldigest.com