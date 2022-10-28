This is the impressive luxury kitchen of Chris Martin

The elegant and homely style prevails in the mansion of the singer, Chris Martin, and the actress, Dakota Johnson, in Malibu, California, which has a luxurious kitchen, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater and other entertainment spaces .

Chris Martin is the founder and vocalist of the British band Coldplay. His successes like “Yellow” and “The Scientist” have led him to great world fame, being awarded 7 Grammy Awards. Since 2017, Martin has been married to actress Dakota Johnson, with whom he shares an impressive mansion in Malibu, California.

The luxurious property Martin It is valued at 12.5 million dollars, according to an article published in La Nación, which also details the various aspects of the British singer’s home on the beach in Malibu, which has a kitchen, nine bathrooms, six bedrooms, a movie theater, a swimming pool and an annex for visitors.

Wood predominates in most of the decoration, as well as the natural lighting that enters through the large windows with black bars, which contrast perfectly with the white of the walls and most of the furniture. The green of the plants distributed in all the spaces helps to provide freshness and highlight the light and dark tones of the mansion of shh.

Martin It has a kitchen area where, without a doubt, you can appreciate the luxury of this palace in Malibu. A large island crowned with an elegant lamp is the central focus of the room. The white color on the walls, ceiling and cupboards is highlighted with some small touches of gold, beige and black. The best of all? The bay window in front of the sink that overlooks the beautiful view of the garden.

A dining room that combines light and dark woods, located in front of the terrace, is the ideal place to dream for a romantic dinner overlooking the Malibu ocean, where Chris and Dakota have surely shared their most special home moments.

Chris Martin’s kitchen in Malibu. Photo: The Realtor