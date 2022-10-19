This is the impressive luxury kitchen of Meghan Markle

The Mediterranean and country style predominates in the kitchen and in the various exclusive areas to share food in the home of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, located in California.

meghanmarkle, Duchess of Sussex, after leaving her acting career, joined the British royal family by marrying the Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), fifth in line to the throne of the fifteen Commonwealth kingdoms. As of 2020, they both live in a beautiful mansion that has a luxurious kitchen and several exclusive dining areas.

After announcing their economic independence, Meghan Markle and the prince harry They moved to a residence located in the exclusive area of ​​Montecito, in Santa Barbara, California, where they have other celebrities as neighbors such as Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, Oprah Winfrey, Kate Perry, and Natalie Portman.

the home of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, It has a Mediterranean style, stone-covered walls and imposing gardens, without a doubt a replica of a fairytale castle. The classic decoration design can be seen in each of the rooms that make up the dwelling, from the rest areas to the kitchen.

Megan enjoy with her husband prince harry, and their children, of a beautiful and spacious kitchen, where the Mediterranean style is maintained with a stone fireplace, wooden beams, two islands with rustic decoration, a breakfast table and imposing wooden furniture. In the room, a small and delicate white table for the children stands out in the midst of all the rustic style.

But the kitchen is not the only place where Megan and his royal family share the food. The house has a large bright dining room facing the fireplace, crowned with an imposing chandelier and two chandeliers. A dining room that, without a doubt, has witnessed many meetings and important celebrations for royalty.

A small but cozy dining table shares space with the extensive family library, where wood continues to dominate the design. And as a final touch, the house of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and her husband, the PrinceHarry, It has an exclusive kitchen area around the pool, accompanied by a long table with pleasant chairs. Undoubtedly an outdoor dining room worthy of a luxurious mansion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kitchen. Photo: micasarevista.com