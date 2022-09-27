This is the impressive luxury kitchen of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson, in addition to being an actress, has shown to have other talents, such as running her business or her home, as she revealed a while ago in front of her large group of friends, when she dared to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

September 27, 2022 05:43 a.m.

If we talk about the best paid actresses in Hollywood, the beautiful actress immediately comes to mind. Scarlett Johanssonwho since she was young has trained hard in this profession, and thanks to her talent on screen, she has participated in different productions.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Photo: Archive

At 37 years old, the American has managed to win the affection of her fans thanks to her iconic interpretation of Black widow In Marvel, since then, his faithful followers have not taken their eyes off him. But besides being an actress, Scarlett Johansson She is also a successful businesswoman with different properties, such as her maiden penthouse in New York, according to what was issued by the Guacamouly portal.

The place was acquired in 2008, however, until recently he published it for sale, but according to the photographs published by guacamouly, it had a minimalist modern appearance, without a doubt one of his most precious homes, where he spent the best moments of your life.

The kitchen area was one of her favorites, covered in white marble and lit with warm lighting. Johansson let all her fans know of her love of cooking in a photo posted on Twitterwhere he is seen sharing with a group of people.

According to what is issued by the cheatsheet website, these photographs coincide with the story of Scarlett Johanssonwhen she revealed that she cooked for Thanksgiving for about 12 or 13 people herself, in addition, she also confessed that she had been preparing said dinner for about 48 hours.