This is the incredible collection of Sylvester Stallone cars that you didn’t expect

Sports sedan with a clear goal, as it provides a key segment in the Mercedes-Benz line. The Mercedes E-Class AMG is equipped with a powerful V8 engine,which gives it a legendary amount of performance. It is not to be confused with the brand’s other AMG models, as each represents a specific portion of the luxury market. Sylvester Stallone he also wears it quite often for its unmistakable versatile character as a luxury sedan.

Mercury Monterey

Courtesy of Mercury

Popularly known as “Cobra Car”, the 1950 Mercury of Stallone’s collection was given to the actor after the shooting of the movie “Cobra” (1986). In 1994 it was stolen from the his garage and left without one of his favorite and most prized pieces for a long time. But, following the philosophy of many of his characters, did not give up on finding him and 17 years later, in 2011, he recovered the car that made Marion Cobretti’s character legendary.

Porsche Panamera

Courtesy of Porsche

The prestigious and very luxurious fastback of the German company is in production since 2009 and still keeps its legend alive. Stallone has one in his collection and he is often seen driving it around Los Angeles.