This is the incredible dish that Emma Watson can not resist

Emma Watson is a lover of the culinary world, so much so that if she had not been an actress, she would surely have been a chef. Although she could have someone at home to cook and serve for it, the artist prefers to prepare all her meals herself

October 26, 2022 00:16 a.m.

The actress Emma Watson She is a staunch defender of freedoms and rights, and that everyone does with their lives what they please, but she not only defends it, but also puts it into practice, therefore, she always lets her friends know followers that in their lives there are no limits, not even when eating.

Despite having an enviable figure, Emma Watson She is not a woman of diets, nor of a strictly healthy diet. She eats what she wants, when she wants, and how she wants, at home or away, although she always prefers to prepare her own meals, with ingredients she gets from her fridge.

“I don’t like to use recipes, I like to cook things and that’s it. I figure if I really learned how to cook I’d be the kind of person who could open the fridge and say ‘I know what I’m going to do with this piece of celery, this pat of butter and this leftover pasta,’” he once said. Emma Watsonwhen asked what were the patterns he followed to cook.

Also, Emma Watson She said that her favorite food is simpler than everyone thinks, and it is her weakness since she was just a girl, she even recently posted a post on her Instagram in which she leaves evidence of it, having a snack, with a Mickey headdress some delicious pancakes, which for that moment his mother surely prepared for him.

Now, she is the one who fulfills her wishes, and with only three ingredients: eggs, milk and flour, sometimes she adds sweeteners, but the topping is always the same: strawberry or chocolate syrup. Thus, Emma Watson She is very grateful to providence for her magnificent figure, which is strengthened by the exercises and sports that she does daily.