This is the incredible mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck live

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are a trend in all parts of the world as images of what their new home is filtered. This is an incredible mansion that is valued at 60 million dollars. The happy couple got engaged for the second time in their lives after getting back into a relationship that began in the middle of last year.

After it became known that JLo ended his relationship with Alex Rodriguezthe popular Latin actress began a relationship with her former boyfriend and actor of Hollywood, Ben Affleck. After a year of intense relationship, the couple got engaged and both decided to move in together to continue their great love story. They are a living example that second chances do exist.

