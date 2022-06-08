This is the incredible mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck live

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are a trend in all parts of the world as images of what their new home is filtered. This is an incredible mansion that is valued at 60 million dollars. The happy couple got engaged for the second time in their lives after getting back into a relationship that began in the middle of last year.

This is the mansion where JLo and Ben Affleck live. Kindness Faces.

After it became known that JLo ended his relationship with Alex Rodriguezthe popular Latin actress began a relationship with her former boyfriend and actor of Hollywood, Ben Affleck. After a year of intense relationship, the couple got engaged and both decided to move in together to continue their great love story. They are a living example that second chances do exist.

Between them they have five children who will have their own rooms at home for when they share the day with them. This property once belonged to the actor Danny DeVito and then, in 2018, he sold it to the Australian billionaire and ex-boyfriend of Mariah CareyJames Packer.

The mansion is valued at $60 million. Kindness Faces.

The property is a multi-structure complex offering a total of 29,000 square feet of living space distributed between the main mansion and 2 guest houses. It also has 7 bedrooms, ideal for the multiple number of people that make up the family. Its luxuries include a beauty salon accessible via a private elevator from the master suite and a private movie theater.

Other luxuries include a large outdoor pool surrounded by a large green field, a cigar room, and a wine cellar with an extensive collection of vintage wines. It also has a garage for 8 cars and a large motor track. This is what the incredible mansion of the happy couple looks like inside Hollywood.



