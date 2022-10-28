This is the incredible millionaire mansion in which Emma Watson lives

british actress Emma WatsonDespite being world famous, she has done her best to keep her private life completely out of the public eye and that includes what she spends her money on and the luxurious life she leads, not to mention her romances and daily life.

Despite being very secretive, there are some details that she has not managed to keep secret, such as her luxurious house in London, valued at about 3.3 million dollars. Let’s see what it looks like inside!

This is what the house looks like Emma Watson

Although he prefers to enjoy some privacy, what we know about the house of Emma Watson in London is that it is located in one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in the city: Canonbury Place, an area where many celebrities and famous people live.

Located in the historic section of Islington, the house near the famous Canonbury Square has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living rooms. The mansion is an old property built before 1900 that is estimated to be 2,500 square feet.

This is the front of the house Emma Watson in London. | Source: strangebuildings.com

Not many details of the interior are known, beyond what we show you in the video and the actress tries to take care of reducing the number of paparazzi in the area to a minimum in order to keep her life as close to normal as possible.

What we can guarantee is that Emma Watson he chose the area of ​​his home in London because it is very peaceful, quiet and simple, characteristics that are in keeping with the lifestyle he leads. It is a beautiful area to go for a walk and explore the public gardens full of flowers and nature.

As far as is known, the protagonist of Harry Potter also has a beautiful chalet in France. And a curious fact that she has told on more than one occasion is that when she was younger she wanted to buy another house in London that she fell in love with, but they did not want to sell it to her.