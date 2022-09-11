This is the incredible restaurant in Ibiza where you can find Leonardo DiCaprio

With a mixture of haute cuisine and cabaret shows, Lío has become the meeting point for the ‘beautiful’ people of the island.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 11, 2022 02:33 a.m.

If you’ve been to Ibiza it probably happened to you. You look down the street, you search the beaches and you leave your eyes in a nightclub looking for a famous person. You would settle for meeting Pocholo and taking a photo, but you only see tourists like you, in flip flops, and with a towel on your back. Where are the hidden celebrities What do we see in the magazines visiting the island?

The shortest answer has three letters and is called Mess. If you haven’t seen any sign for this restaurant don’t worry, they are not advertised. Word of mouth is what has made this place famous because actors like Leonardo DiCaprioSean Penn or athletes like Michael Jordan. They have a simple but effective secret: mix haute cuisine dishes with cabaret shows.

But what does this restaurant have to make all the beautiful people want to sit at their table? We have visited Lío and this is what we have found:

Exclusiveness. Entering Lío is not cheap (the minimum is 180 euros to live the full experience), and it is not easy either. Despite the fact that the restaurant can serve more than 550 people for dinner in one night, there is usually a waiting list and it is already known that the new luxury is not how much money it costs, but how long it takes to enter. Once inside, everything breathes that Ibizan atmosphere that, being relaxed, is still exaggerated. Two facts: 4,000 bottles of champagne and 6,000 oysters is what the restaurant has sold since it opened. Also 500 kilos of lobster, so yes, this is a fancy restaurant even if it doesn’t look like it.

But what is this? Part of the success of Lío is the difficulty in defining it, it is not purely a restaurant nor is it a nightclub. These kinds of places are now known as 360 experiences—for those of you over 35, this would be something like an updated version of dinner shows, but much more glamorous. The stage, for example, is floating above a swimming pool (in which they tell us that a client has obviously finished), and on the same night there can be flamenco, jazz or rock numbers… Always with very little clothing because the burlesque spirit pervades the entire atmosphere.

You are the protagonist. One of the things that makes Lío really different is that the artists are in constant interaction with the public. As soon as you enter, the dancers come over to talk and show you a little choreography that you can then dance to; the audience sings and can engage in conversation with any of the performing dancers, actors, or singers. And some of them stay when the show ends and the club opens, so if you have a groupie soul, this could be your place.

Eat and drink well. Although they tell us that there are 27 dishes on the menu, at Tentaciones we have only tried part of the offer. Our assessment is positive. And it is important, in many places where there is food and entertainment at the same time, the menu is weak and in the end it is not worth having dinner. This season the chefs in charge of the food are the cooks Josetxo Arrieta and Jordi Grau. Our recommendation: don’t miss the langoustine carpaccio with pineapple and spherical foie gras.

This was where Anne Hathaway sang to Valentino. About Lío, like all the places where celebrities go, there are many legends, although not all of them can be confirmed. One that we can tell without fear of being wrong is that one night the actress Anne Hathaway, who was in the audience, came out on stage to dedicate a song to the designer Valentino. Many people took advantage of it to propose to her partner, so it can also be a good place to propose.

Isn’t that the one from The Wire?: In addition to being a restaurant and a show, it becomes a club after the witching hour and this year it will have actor Idris Elba in charge of the decks, whom you will remember for his roles in series such as The Wire (HBO, TNT) or Luther (Netflix). So if the night you go there doesn’t happen to be a famous person on the floor, there will be one as a DJ.

You can take that photo with Pocholo. We don’t know if it’s a coincidence or not, but the quintessential ambassador of the ‘Ibiza party’ was there the night we visited the restaurant. A little freak the point? He can, but he was pretty nice to everyone and, in the end, Pocholo is a classic of the island.

So what? To go or not to go to Lío? It is a good place to go if you like to eat well and want to live a different experience (for ours, the restaurant itself organized the logistics). Things happen, many and all the time, but the show does not prevent you from enjoying the food. The atmosphere is good, with a huge diversity of nationalities (up to 44 have passed through there), and, above all, you will enjoy a celebrity night for a price that, although high, saving a tad is not prohibitive.

“Lío is like a bubble without cell phones”

Four friends, a pilot, a restaurateur, a television producer and a judge, meet for a weekend with one goal: to end their lives in just two days by eating, drinking and having sex. In 1973 and with this plot La Grande Bouffe became an instant classic of cinema, thanks to its plot, its irreverence and its aesthetics.

The film is the inspiration for the latest show presented at Lío, and is born from the imagination of Joan Gràcia, one of the three wheels of the comedy group El Tricicle, and the person in charge of shaping the restaurant’s show each year. “The idea is to recover the variety show that is much reviled in Spain but in other places like Paris and Las Vegas it is still very current.”

Shaping what diners are going to see every night is not an easy task and can take up to seven months of work. “In general I usually start thinking about the concept in November or December, if I haven’t done it before, and we start with the first artist castings in January.” From there, a chain of work begins that is accentuated until the moment of rehearsals, with a day from 7 to 8 hours, and that culminates on the night of the premiere. “Lío is like a bubble in which customers usually only pick up their mobile to take a photo.”

With information from El País.