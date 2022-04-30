this is the indie driving arcade that puts you back behind the wheel of ‘Out Run’

It is difficult to define where the charm of ‘Out Run’ lies, beyond the delicious sensation of speed and its challenging level of difficulty. There is something in the scenarios, in the car going through them at full speed accompanied by one of the most evocative and perfect soundtracks of video game history, whose magnetism is indescribable. That is why it is fair to say that it has had many imitators, but few have had the fortune to overshadow it. In fact, only Xbox’s incredible ‘Out Run 2 – Coast to Coast’ did.

But fast-paced racing in unreal, infinite, pixelated environments is a convention that multiple studios have approached, time and time again, and continue to do so, because the appeal of ‘Out Run’ is endless. The ultimate test: A devotee of the Sega title, Brazilian Sandro Luis de Paula, learned to code to bring to life his reverence for the classic, mimicking his style of speed and endless-running atmosphere. It was a hit on Steam in 2008.

Now it comes to current consoles, at the hands of the Catalans Blitzworks, experts in indie ports such as those of ‘Fez’ or ‘Spelunky 2’. They are the ones who have been in charge of porting it to Nintendo Switch (the version we have played), PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The result is simply spectacular.

With a panoply of eighties-inspired circuits at our disposal and a delicious soundtrack to match, the player will have to participate in a series of races, divided into five stages with a fork at its central point. Same scheme as ‘Out Run’ although, times rule, here we can choose between a series of cars that differ in their top speed, acceleration and handling: the variety of the garage will know little, yes, for those who come seasoned from ‘Great Tourism’ or ‘Forza’. But it’s just that ‘Slipstream’ isn’t about that.

a unique trip

As for the mechanics, there are no gear changes, but there is skidding, and in fact, controlling the latter will be vital in order not to go out in the curves at high speeds. In addition, placing yourself in the slipstream of a rival will inject us with a momentary turbo. As usual, the game is unforgiving, and controlling both mechanics will be vital not only to win the races, but directly to avoid being last (by far).

It is clear that, although ‘Slipstream’ proposes a plunge into the games of a few decades ago, it does not want the difficulty to be as maddening as that of retro arcades. That is why it proposes a series of adjustments that make the game more accessible to the less skilled: there is the possibility that the skid be automatic, a detail that significantly simplifies driving without the game ceasing to be demanding. It allows to lower the speed of the races, which already makes the tests much more accessible. And you can rewind five seconds with a nice VHS effect that allows you to dilute the feverish rhythm of the competition.

All of this unfolds in a variety of considerable tests: to the five circuits of the main mode are added time trials, eliminations of the slowest player, a Grand Prix that allows complete modifications to the vehicles and a local multiplayer for four and split screen. But that’s not what makes the game special.

This one finds its authentic identity in the feverish speed that it reaches, and that respects the Super Scaler aesthetic of the classic games. There is something hypnotic about the continual flickering of objects getting bigger on the screen to simulate speed, and a testament to the ingenious gadgets that retro games put before the player’s eyes, with rudimentary devices to emulate complex sensations. And that is what ‘Slipstream’ succeeds in: an apparently simple game but like the great retro treasures, with its settings that are both extremely modern and demodehides a lot of substance between pixel and pixel.