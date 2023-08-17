This is the infamous Georgia prison where Trump is expected to be charged with election interference

The sheriff’s office said this week that former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants are expected to be arraigned at the Fulton County Jail as part of a criminal indictment for efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

“Based on the guidance received from the District Attorney’s Office and the presiding judge, it is expected that the 19 individuals named in the indictment will be charged. Rice Street Jailthe office said in a statement.

Trump and his top aides, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, face 41 criminal charges in connection with their alleged election interference.

The comprehensive indictment also names attorneys John Eastman, Sydney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Ray Smith. All were charged under Georgia’s RICO mob law.

Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis said Monday that arrest warrants have been issued for all of the defendants and that To join voluntarily by 25th August, He also said that he intends to try all 19 defendants together and that he wants to go to trial in March 2024.

Fulton County Jail on July 10, 2020. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Trump is expected to report to the Fulton County Jail for a records check and possibly a mug shot before participating in the arraignment and, most likely, will be released on parole pending trial.

The Notorious Fulton County Jail

Built in 1985 to hold approximately 1,300 inmates, the Fulton County Jail has housed more than 3,000 people in recent years.

According to a report by the Southern Center for Human Rights, the prison is characterized by “unhygienic living conditions” that have led to outbreaks of COVID-19, lice and scabies. The report states that the prisoners are “significantly malnourished” and suffer from a condition called cachexia, also known as wasting syndrome.

Waiting under these dire circumstances has proved fatal for some. According to the BBC, a 34-year-old man was found unconscious last week in a cell in the prison’s medical unit, where he had been held since 2019. He was resuscitated but later died at the hospital, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. ,

He was the sixth person to die in the county jail system this year, 2023.

To residents of the county, the jail is known as “Rice Street”.

The correctional facility is not a place for the faint-hearted, said veteran defense attorney Robert G. Rubin, interviewed by The New York Times. Last year, a detainee was found dead in his cell, his body covered with bedbug and other insect bites, according to his lawyer.

At least two Spotify songs are titled 901 Rice Street, which is the address of the prison. Popular rapper Lato has a song whose title refers to Rice Street with a slur. And Killer Mike Rapp has a verse, “Locked up like Rice Street with no bail.”

Generally, as soon as a defendant turns himself in to police, he is moved to a holding area with other detainees, Rubin said. He said, based on previous descriptions of his clients, “It’s miserable. It’s cold. It stinks. It’s just generally unpleasant.” “In addition, there is a high degree of concern for any defendant who finds themselves in that position.”

Next comes the booking process, which involves checking whether the detainee has an outstanding warrant. Rubin says the computer systems used for those checks sometimes crash, causing delays.

Gerald A. Griggs, another Atlanta-area trial lawyer consulted by the Times, says the booking process could take “four hours or four days,” although defendants in Trump’s case will have to wait alone. A few hours on Rice Street. This is because your attorneys will have negotiated your bond with prosecutors prior to presenting themselves, bypassing the need for a bond hearing before a judge.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday: “Please note that the defendants may appear at any time. The jail is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, certain circumstances They can make changes.” Little or no information.

It is the fourth time that Trump, the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination favorite, has been indicted on criminal charges since March, following an extensive two-year investigation by Prosecutor Willis to determine whether He and his associates had made “coordinated efforts” to illegally tamper with the result of the 2020 election.

Trump has accused Willis of “election interference” in pursuing the investigation while he is campaigning for the presidency.

