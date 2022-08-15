This is the inside of the luxurious mansion where José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez lives

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the great exponents of Latin music. He has more than five decades of experience in the artistic world behind him and anyway he is still active and makes contact with his fans through social networks.

El Puma Rodríguez lives in an incredible mansion in the Florida area, Miami in the United States. There he lives with his wife, the Cuban model Carolina Pérez and until recently with their daughter. Genesis Rodriguez but she became an actress and moved to Los Angeles for work.

El Puma and his wife Carolina Perez. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

The successful career of Puma Rodriguez it paid off and today he can enjoy great luxuries in his mansion. The exclusive property has an area of ​​more than two thousand square meters, has two floors and is valued at 8 million dollars. The interiors are glamorous and resemble those of a luxury hotel.

The walls of the mansion puma rodriguez They are decorated with fine stones in white tones, which gives it a rustic and modern style typical of the Florida area. Throughout the spaces you can see that it has sculptures and large paintings that attract attention and give life to the interior.

Another detail is that on a table there are photos of the Cougar at key moments of his career, inside there are also pantas and a huge glass table surrounded by large lamps. A movie theater, a spacious and colorful kitchen that combines chocolate and white furniture are other amenities.

The Puma Rodriguez. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

Outside, the garden is huge, it has a private dock to watch the sunset and park your yacht, around the vegetation you can see a huge pool, an outdoor Jacuzzi and a large spa area. In this way, all members of the family of the Puma Rodriguez they enjoy.