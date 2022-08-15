Entertainment

This is the inside of the luxurious mansion where José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez lives

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the great exponents of Latin music. He has more than five decades of experience in the artistic world behind him and anyway he is still active and makes contact with his fans through social networks.

El Puma Rodríguez lives in an incredible mansion in the Florida area, Miami in the United States. There he lives with his wife, the Cuban model Carolina Pérez and until recently with their daughter. Genesis Rodriguez but she became an actress and moved to Los Angeles for work.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Nicholas Evans, author of The Man Who Whispered Horses, has died

3 mins ago

Transfer window newspaper (08/15): Erik Ten Hag would have changed his mind about Cristiano Ronaldo!

3 mins ago

know your skincare routine

9 mins ago

Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Beyoncé… What are the stars’ favorite destinations?

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button