this is the investment for the future

The world is now overwhelmed by the cryptocurrency phenomenon. But the investment of the future to get rich could be another

The world of cryptocurrency, where i Bitcoin they are the masters, it has literally changed the way people think about money. Those who have understood the great news from the beginning have decided to invest his money to find yourself today with a winning bet.

But according to some, the investment for the future it could be another: the Legos. But where does this belief come from that, to date, investing in Legos could even yield more than an investment in cryptocurrencies? In this article we will explain it to you.

Are Legos the Investment for the Future?

The provocation was launched with one study conducted by the Higher School of Economics of Moscow. According to the research, it appears that Legos yield more than gold and even Bitcoin. Growth in value, more than stocks and bonds, could make Legos the investment for the future.

THE prices on the market of the lego sets, those no longer in production, they grow 11% every year. A higher value than the growth of gold, stocks and bonds. Researchers have tried to provide some explanations for this trend.

The growth in value concerns, in fact, Lego sets produced in limited quantities. Let’s talk about those pieces dedicated to films, historical events or books. This means that, after their withdrawal, the number available on the market is very low, also because their owners are reluctant to sell.

The prices of 2.322 sets of Lego from 1987 to 2015. According to the results obtained, secondary market prices began to rise approximately 3 years after their withdrawal, with a variation in yields between -50% to + 600% per year.

THE average returns on Lego sets amount to about 10-11% per year. More than stocks, bonds and gold. Furthermore, the prices of the sets are loosely tied to the stock market and turn out to be quite low compared to antiques and cars. A reliable and accessible investment, therefore.

However, the study authors advise against rushing to invest money on Lego sets. The investment in Lego, again according to the researchers, it is only useful if long-term (over three years). In addition, it must involve higher transaction costs than investing in financial securities