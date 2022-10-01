Johansson has triumphed on the big screen thanks to his interpretation in different roles in which he has contributed not only quality in acting, but also a unique style. Thanks to this, the actress has garnered fame and fortune, and with it beautiful properties.

Scarlett Johansson is a versatile actress who has triumphed on the big screen thanks to films like Lucy (2014), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Black Widow (2021), among other productions that have earned him the applause of film critics.

This is the kitchen of the house of Scarlett Johansson in the Hamptons. Source: The MP Report.

For all this success, the actress has a valued fortune, according to the portal Celebrity Net Worthat 165 million dollars, more than enough money to live where and how you want, and an example of this is this property that the actress uses for her vacation days.

The actress’s beach house is valued at 2.2 million dollars, strategically located in Amagansett Dunes and with an extension of 1.4 acres, the property has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms spread over an open concept construction area.

The pine wood floors cover all the rooms of the house, including the kitchen, an oasis for lovers of gastronomy due to the benefits it has for any preparation. All the cabinets are made of wood with a dark tone, in the middle an island allows enough space to carry out any preparation.

Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen. On the island, an additional sink to the one in front of the window facing the island, in order to avoid going from one place to another with dirty hands and dripping on the floor.

A perfect property to rest after long periods of filming, to eat delicious while the actress takes a dip in its beautiful pool flanked by a lot of grass in all directions.