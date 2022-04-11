This is the Kub Bla: The lethal drone that swoops down like a hawk on its target that the Russians would be using in Ukraine | International | News

Possible evidence is circulating on social networks that proves that Russia is using kamikaze drones in Ukraine due to the unexpected resistance they got in the neighboring country and in an attempt to save their strategies.

The new escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict by Vladimir Putin’s troops implemented a much more effective new strategy that causes great psychological damage, according to Samuel Bendett, an expert on Russian weapons, to Wired magazine.

This drone is identified as Kub Bla and was designed and manufactured by the Kalashnikov Group division to kill and maim human beings with an explosive charge saturated with shrapnel.

As seen on social networks, these circulate in the Podil district, in the city of kyiv, where one was found shot down by a Ukrainian rifle shot.

Manufactured by Zala Aero Group, the Kub-Bla is classified as a “flying grenade”. This drone roams an area, watching like a hawk before swooping down on its prey. According to Brent Eastwood, an expert on emerging threats and author of the book “Humans, Machines, and Data: Future Trends in Warfare,” they are designed to terrorize both civilians and the military.

How does the Kub-Bla drone work and what damage does it do?

It measures 1.2 meters and can stealthily fly at 130 kilometers per hour from a distance of 40 kilometers. To operate it, you only need to enter the attack coordinates or images of the target and then launch it using a catapult, according to the 1945 blog.

The Kub-Bla drone patrols the designated area and its artificial intelligence can detect the target, in doing so it swoops down on the victim(s) and detonates a three kilo explosive charge. Thanks to its head with metal spheres, this shrapnel can cause as much damage as possible to the organism.

It is designed to fly in a flock

The drone is special to send it in dozens to attack the enemy. Its damage is effective and precise, and its cost is so low that any country can have an army of Kub Bla, according to The National Interest.

“It is an extremely accurate and efficient weapon, being very difficult to combat by traditional air defense systems,” explained Sergy Chemazov, general director of Rostec, a Russian state company for the development, production and export of advanced weapons.

According to a United Nations report published last year, drones with the same characteristics were used to kill people in the Libyan civil war. That was the first time an artificial intelligence killed humans.

On the other hand, the Russians experienced this attack firsthand. They suffered this assault during the Syrian war, when the Syrian rebels sent a squad of 13 drones to two different Russian bases in 2018. Each of the Syrian drones carried 450-gram bombs.

Although it is not confirmed if the Russians sent a flock of drones to attack the Ukrainians, the images on social networks could prove that the invasion could have a new escalation. (I)