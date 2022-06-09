This is the large sum for which the trial notes are sold

After a week of the expected end of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, information continues to appear that keeps their fans in suspense.

When many thought that everything was over, a citizen decided to put up a notebook for sale in which he wrote down each of the details that the cameras overlooked during the sessions.

It may interest you: This is the relationship between Michelle Salas and her younger brothers, children of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula

In the middle of the celebration of Johnny Depp after hearing the verdict of the jury that he himself described as a return to life, the existence of the unknown notes that may contain small secrets of the controversial legal conflict that captured the eyes of more than 400 million of people.

The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp came to an end Photo: Instagram @amberheard / @johnnydepp

How much is the cost of the notebook?

Larry Forman is the name of the Kentucky citizen who decided to record in his own words the outcome of the trial through several hearings. In the notes that the man made from the benches of the Fairfax County courthouse, you can read some of the reactions of the jury that went unnoticed before the cameras.

A citizen of Kentucky took note of the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Photo: eBay

Over 20 pages, Forman wrote in detail what happened on the 23rd and 26th day of the long trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. With an initial amount of 14 thousand dollars, the man started the auction through Ebay that will later be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to cover the amount that Amber Heard finally did not deliver.

Through TMZ, Larry revealed that he initially thought about doing it once but his friends influenced him to return and will continue to write down more details of the trial.

The most read of Publimetro: Daniela Luján revealed the terrible episode she lived with a fan at the age of 16