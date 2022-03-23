This is the level of studies of Brad Pitt

William Bradley Pitt or better known as Brad Pitt He is an American actor, model and film producer. Pitt, 58, has a college background in addition to his successful Hollywood career. Let’s take a look at the beginnings of the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie in the following note.

pitt He began his acting career making appearances on television shows and it was in the ’90s that he began to have leading roles and rose to fame. It was in the year 1995 where he received good reviews for his performance in Se7en and in the sci-fi movie ‘Twelve Monkeys’ where he got the Golden Globe Award in the category of supporting actor. Other of the most outstanding films in which he participated were ‘Meet Joe Black’ and ‘Fight Club’.

Brad Pitt. source file

In their life, Brad Pitt It has been characterized by having couples from the world of cinema such as Gwyneth Paltrow where he was from 1994 to 1997, then in 1998 he was married to Jennifer Aniston until 2000. But, with whom he shared more time and had six children was with Angelinia Jolie , whom he met in 205, married in 2011 and ended up separating in 2019. The actor’s sentimental status is currently unknown.

In a moment, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the couple of the moment, but it was all over. In 2016, the former Tomb Raider filed for divorce from the actor and the final breakup occurred three years later. According to some rumors, the actor sued his ex-wife for having sold part of the winery that they had both bought in France. In addition, he assured that Angelina Jolie had skipped the agreement not to sell her shares of ‘Chateau Miraval’.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. source file

Before becoming a prestigious actor, winner of several Golden Globes and being nominated several times for the Oscars, he had a previous life of study. Brad Pitt dropped out of journalism at the University of Missouri. What would have been the life of Pitt if he had not been launched as an actor?