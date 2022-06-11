This is the life now of Henry Thomas, the boy from ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’

The 1980s left us with countless film productions that have become some of the most acclaimed by specialized critics: ‘Star Wars Episode VII: The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980), ‘The Shining’ (1980), ‘ Back to the Future’ (1985), ‘Terminator’ (1984) and of course, the famous Steven Spielberg film, ‘ET, the Extra Terrestrial’ (1982).

Just by hearing the iconic phrase “ET Mi casa. Phone” you can recognize the lovable alien who stole the hearts of children and adults. In addition to presenting a new aesthetic for the decade, this blockbuster film also featured new industry talent such as Drew Barrymore (Gertie) and Henry Thomas (Elliot). Although Drew Barrymore has stood out a little more in the film industry, the truth is that Henry Thomas has also tried to position himself in the film and TV industry in recent years.



Henry Thomas

Thomas was only 10 years old when he played the boy who helped his alien friend return to his family. For this role the young actor received a payment of 15,000 dollars and the opportunity to get more roles in Hollywood. However, after the premiere of the film, the actor’s life became complicated due to fame and the consequences of being a celebrity. On a daily basis, Thomas was harassed by journalists and paparazzi who followed him everywhere. Due to this constant persecution, the actor decided to hide in his house for six months. “For the first six months after the premiere, I would go out and be bullied. I was a shy kid, and being accosted by adults all the time scared me. Then I stopped going out of the house. I became a hermit at 11 years old.” confessed in an interview granted to the newspaper ‘Mirror’.

Despite the fact that ET opened the doors for him in Hollywood, the truth is that it is almost impossible not to be constantly associated with his character of ‘the boy from ET’, something that has not benefited him in his career. “Of course there have been times that I have regretted being the child of ET,” he told the aforementioned newspaper. In fact, the actor was away from the cameras for more than a decade, since he returned to the film sets in 1994 to participate in the film ‘Legends of the Fall’ with Brad Pitt and in 1995 he participated in the television film ‘El McMarti Case’, broadcast by HBO and directed by Mick Jackson. This performance earned him his second nomination for the ‘Golden Globe’, the first was for ET, the extraterrestrial.

A few years later, director Martin Scorsese offered him a role in the film “Gangs of New York”, released in the early 2000s, sharing roles with Leonardo DiCaprio. He has also participated in horror films such as ‘Ouija: the origin of evil’ or ‘Gerald’s game’. On TV, the actor has participated in series such as ‘Sons of liberty’, ‘The curse of Hill House’ and ‘Midnight Mass’, released in 2021.