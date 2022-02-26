This is the list of assets seized in the Guayaquil canton from Rafael Correa and seven more sentenced for the Bribery case | Policy | News

The State Attorney General’s Office (PGE), as the body responsible for the process of executing the case Bribes 2012-2016, achieved that a total of 51 assets located in the Guayaquil canton On behalf of eight of the 20 sentenced for the crime of aggravated passive bribery, they are seized and passed to the power of the Ecuadorian State.

As comprehensive reparation for the crime of corruption committed, the 20 convicted must pay a total of $14.7 million. With the sale of each one of the assets, what the mediate, direct and co-authors have to respond ($778,224) and the accomplices ($368,632).

Rafael Correa:

1.- Apartment located on the first floor of a condominium, building built on a plot located in the center of Guayaquil, in the Roca parish.

Alexis Mere:

1.- Parking on floor 2 of a building located in the Tarqui parish.

2.- Parking on floor 2 of the same building located in the Tarqui parish.

Vinicio Alvarado:

1.- Solar in urbanization located in the Tarqui parish.

Walter Solis:

1.- Solar and building, located in urbanization of the Tarqui parish.

2.- Three football stadium boxes, Ayacucho parish.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused Rafael Correa and 21 other defendants of bribery in the 2012-2016 Bribery case, including legislator Viviana Bonilla.

Christian Viteri:

1.- Condominium apartment located in the Tarqui parish.

Viviana Bonilla:

1.- Parking on the 2nd floor of a building located in the north of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

2.- Solar and citadel house located in the Tarqui parish.

Peter Verduga:

1.- Plot of land located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, belonging to the Chongón parish.

2.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas highway, Tarqui parish.

3.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

4.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

5.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

6.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

7.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

8.- Solar located in the Tarqui parish.

9.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

10.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

11.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

12.- Solar located in the Tarqui parish.

13.- Lot located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

14.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas highway, Tarqui parish.

15.- Lot located in the Tarqui parish.

16.- Solar located on the road to the coast, Tarqui parish.

17.- Solar in the Tarqui urban parish.

18.- Lot located in the Tarqui parish.

19.- Solar in the Tarqui parish.

20.- Lot located on the Guayaquil-Salinas highway, Tarqui parish.

21.- Lot on the Guayaquil-Salinas road, Tarqui parish.

22.- Lot of land located in the parish of Tenguel, province of Guayas.

23.- Solar located on the Guayaquil-Salinas road. Tarqui parish.

24.- Solar located on the road to the coast, Tarqui parish.

25.- Solar located on the road to the coast, Tarqui parish.

26.- Solar located in the Tarqui parish.

27.- Solar located in the Tarqui parish.

28.- Solar located in the Tarqui parish.

29.- Office, ground floor, of a building erected in the north citadel of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

30.- Office, ground floor, of a building in the citadel of the Tarqui parish.

31.- Solar and town of citadel of the north of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

32.- Parking on the first floor of a building located in the north of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

33.- Solar located in the citadel of the Tarqui parish.

34.- Solar located in Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

35.- Plot of land located on the Guayaquil-Salinas highway, Tarqui parish.

36.- Solar located in Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

Assets of Rafael Correa and seven sentenced in the Bribery case become the property of the Ecuadorian State

Bolivar Sanchez:

1.- Parking in the basement of a building located in the north citadel of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

2.- Parking in the basement of a building located in the north citadel of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

3.- Office located in a building located in the north of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

4.- Office located in a building located in the north of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish.

5.- Storages located in the mezzanine of a building located in the north of Guayaquil, Tarqui parish. (I)