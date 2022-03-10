this is the list of winners

The 5 movies with the most Oscars in history 0:48

(CNN) — The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) for the best performances by actors in television and film of the year was broadcast on Sunday.

The casts of “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” won for their work together in the categories of best television comedy and drama, while the cast of “CODA” celebrated their victory for best cinematographic ensemble.

Actors from “Squid Game” outperformed competitor “Succession” in the dramatic acting categories, with both Will Smith and Michael Keaton giving emotional acceptance speeches for their wins in the categories of Leading Male Actor in a Motion Picture and Actor. male in a TV movie or miniseries, respectively.

Helen Mirren was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The full list of SAG Awards winners follows below:

TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Cominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” *WINNER

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” *WINNER

SAG AWARDS IN FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard” *WINNER

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” *WINNER

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” *WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” *WINNER

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die” *WINNER

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”