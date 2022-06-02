This is the lonely and simple house where Amber Heard could take refuge in Yucca Valley

The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp came to an end, leaving the actor as the winner. After this verdict, the actress is likely to take refuge in a simple house that she has in Yucca Velley, California.

heard paid $570,000 dollars in 2019 for this property located in an area with few inhabitants, a feature that today should be more than valued by her.

With the verdict of the trial, the actress has to pay Depp $15 million dollars and it will surely be very difficult for her to find roles in Hollywood after being convicted of libel.

The property it has an extension of 2,457 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, three bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, main room, bar, wine cellar and a few other amenities that are not compared to any of the mansions in which he lived during his marriage.

Although it is not too spacious or is located in the exclusive areas of Los Angelesthis home has a fairly spacious kitchen with country style cabinetry to match a granite center island.

Likewise, the main room has direct access to the backyard and its private bathroom is quite striking due to the stone walls and bathtub.

The house is surrounded by desert and from the patio you can see it. The actress will be able to enjoy afternoons outdoors on the terrace and other spaces.

Although the trial is over, the actress remains controversial for a statement she released minutes after the verdict was given. In this she says that “The verdict means for women to return to a time where they denounce abuse meant to be humiliated and embarrassed“.

