This is the Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag.
Dauphine is the Louis Vuitton bag that Emma Stone presents to us.
Louis Vuitton presents the Dauphine bag decorated with the traditional monogram of the iconic French firm and also with a version of that same monogram printed in reverse; It also transforms the metal closure of the bag into a reinterpretation of the first logo of this French house. The result? You can discover it in the image gallery that illustrates this news.
But there is more: in this campaign it presents an additional novelty, we see for the first time Deepika Padukone presenting Louis Vuitton leather goods and leather goods and hers will not be a one-time collaboration, the French group has announced that the Indian producer, actress and philanthropist will join the select group of Louis Vuitton ambassadors.
Along with Deepika Padukone poses, in a display of diversity, the popular American actress Emma Stone and the also Chinese actress and producer Zhou Dongyu; the three of them pose in front of the lens of Ethan James Green who has chosen to immortalize them on a minimalist white background to draw all our attention to them and to Dauphine… or on an intense blue background in a clear nod to the long and warm (as well as bright and pleasant) ) summer ahead of us.
Design: Louis Vuitton
Collection: Dauphine Spring and Summer 2022 bag campaign
Photography: Ethan James Green
Models: Emma Stone, Zhou Dongyu and Deepika Padukone