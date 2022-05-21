This is the Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag.

Louis Vuitton presents the Dauphine bag decorated with the traditional monogram of the iconic French firm and also with a version of that same monogram printed in reverse; It also transforms the metal closure of the bag into a reinterpretation of the first logo of this French house. The result? You can discover it in the image gallery that illustrates this news.

But there is more: in this campaign it presents an additional novelty, we see for the first time Deepika Padukone presenting Louis Vuitton leather goods and leather goods and hers will not be a one-time collaboration, the French group has announced that the Indian producer, actress and philanthropist will join the select group of Louis Vuitton ambassadors.

Along with Deepika Padukone poses, in a display of diversity, the popular American actress Emma Stone and the also Chinese actress and producer Zhou Dongyu; the three of them pose in front of the lens of Ethan James Green who has chosen to immortalize them on a minimalist white background to draw all our attention to them and to Dauphine… or on an intense blue background in a clear nod to the long and warm (as well as bright and pleasant) ) summer ahead of us.

+

Design: Louis Vuitton

Collection: Dauphine Spring and Summer 2022 bag campaign

Photography: Ethan James Green

Models: Emma Stone, Zhou Dongyu and Deepika Padukone