This is the love story between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

The crush between the artists Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles occurred immediately when they began working together on the recording set of “Don’t worry darling”, regardless of their age difference.

It was in January 2021 when the eyes captured the existence of this couple, after both actors arrived hand in hand at a wedding in California and the singer even referred to her as his girlfriend, something very different that happened recently. when they separately attended the Venice Festival.

According to a source from the Us Weekly portal, both stars felt an almost instant connection when they began shooting the aforementioned film.

Three months after the former One Direction member was accepted into the feature film, he began dating Wilde, who had recently broken up with her fiancé, American actor Jason Sudeikis, the father of her two children.

Although it was made clear that the youthful idol had not been the reason for the break between Wilde and Sudeikis, the couple preferred, at first, to have a discreet relationship, without so much scandal.

Said site also detailed that both Olivia and Harry managed to keep their relationship a secret for a while before it became public knowledge and despite being very careful about it, the group of people who were on set with them eventually found out. .

Little by little this love grew and they both traveled to London, where they could enjoy their privacy, without any kind of bodyguards.

Olivia began going to Styles’ shows, such as one he gave at Madison Square Garden in New York in October 2021, and photographers continued to see them together splurging on romance.

They also already celebrated their achievements together, such as in March 2021 when Harry triumphed at the Grammy Awards and she did not miss the opportunity to celebrate it or when she released her song “As it was” and her album “Harry’s house”, time in which who previously toured Italy to spend some quality time before the musician went on tour again.

“Olivia and Harry love and support each other, but they are also free and work on their own, they respect each other’s work and never want to get in the way,” a source told the aforementioned website.

Recently, despite rumors of a breakup, both arrived at the Venice Film Festival together with a large part of the cast of “Don’t worry darling”, in which Olivia is the director and Harry is the protagonist.

