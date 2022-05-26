This is the love story of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, the “coolest” couple in Los Angeles – Revista Para Ti

The young couple surprised the cameras with a romantic kiss in Cannes with which they no longer hide and shout their love.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber starred in the most romantic scene at the Cannes Film Festival. Cindy Crawford’s daughter accompanied her boyfriend to what is the most important premiere of her career so far, she is the main star of the movie “Elvis”, which tells the story of the king of rock.

The young couple no longer hides their love. Photo: Photonews.

There, the couple did not hesitate to show their love in public and happily gave each other a passionate kiss on the red carpet before the cameras and the public present.

Kaia and Austin in Cannes. Photo: Photonews.

when love was born

Although it is not known for sure when this love story began, it is known that the romance between the model and the actor took off at end of 2021, when they were shown together and very romantic for the first time. And then they did their official presentation as a couple in one of the most famous fashion events of the year: the MET Gala 2022 event in which they did not stop holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes.

At the MET gala 2022 it was his official presentation before the cameras.

Austin in 2020 broke off his relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, the star of “High School Musical” since 2011. Kaia, for her part, came from a shorter relationship with actor Jacob Elordi, known for playing Nate Jacobs in “Euphoria “.

Although neither of them talk about their relationship and prefer to keep their private life a secret, the couple no longer hides their great love.

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Butler was born on August 17, 1991, in Anaheim, California, and has a very outstanding career in the cinema but especially on television. He was part of the cast of famous youth series such as “Zoey 101”, “Wizards of Waverly Place”, “I Carly”, “Ned’s manual” or “Carrie’s diary”. He has also appeared in films such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (sharing the camera with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning).

Austin at the presentation of the movie “Elvis”.

Today, the talented 30-year-old actor (he is 10 years older than Kaia) will be one of the most sought after celebrities thanks to his role as Elvis Presley in the biopic of the legendary singer who stars alongside Tom Hanks and which will be released on July 14, 2022.