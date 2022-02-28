This is the love story of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner They form one of the most beloved and famous couples in Hollywood, and recently, a rumor began that suggests that the actress known for productions like “Game Of Thrones” could be waiting for your second son with the Jonas Brothers member.

It all started a few weeks ago when Sophie Turner was caught through the paparazzi lens wearing a suspicious “tummy” that she revealed with some light clothes while she was on a date with her husband and father of her first daughter, to who they named Willa.

The couple has been characterized by carrying their relationship in the most discreet way to the point of not showing the identity of their firstborn, that is why it would not be surprising if this time they are hiding in a certain way her second pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in TimeX we decided to remember the love story of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turnerwaiting for them to confirm the expectation of their second child.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Instagram.

The love story of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After what Joe Jonas was known as a heartthrob in the industry for having had affairs with various stars such as Taylor Swift, Camilla Belle, Demi Lovato, Ashley Green, Gigi Hadid and Blanda Eggenschwiler, and Sophie Turner kept a discreet profile sentimentally, the rumors that they could be together began in 2016.

People say that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner they first met in November 2016 at a party where they had an instant connection, to later have been seen on a Kings of Leon concert.

After confirming their relationship and despite some criticism for their age difference, well Joe Jonas is six years older than Sophie Turnerwas in October 2017 when they unexpectedly announced their engagement by posting on their respective profiles, a hand photography by Sophie Turner with a shiny ring with the description “She said yes”.

With a low profile their first wedding was held in Las Vegas on May 4, 2019, which despite being very intimate was shared by DJ Diplo through their Instagram Stories.

The couple then celebrated their religious wedding on June 29, 2019 in the castle Tourreau at Sarrians in Paris, although the link was away from the media, the first photos were shared by them on their own profiles. Sophie Turner wore a dress made to measure by the designer Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

Sophie Turner’s self-esteem problem

Although it seems that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the protagonists of their own love story, it is worth saying that before deciding to be together forever, they took some time, because when they started dating, the actress known for her character in Sansa Stark faced a self-esteem problem that alarmed Joe Jonas: He said they couldn’t be together until she loved each other more than she loved him.

A song that proves that stage of the couple is “Hesitate” from the album Happiness Begins by The Jonas Brothers: “Time only heals if we work it out now and I promise we’re going to work this out. I’ll take your pain and put it in my heart. I won’t hesitate, just tell me where to start.” I thank the oceans for bringing you to meYou saved me once and now I’ll save you too. I won’t hesitate for you.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents

In February 2020, different sources confirmed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were expecting their first child, after a discreet pregnancy but various paparazzi shots of the actress with a pronounced “baby bump”in July of the same year, various media announced the birth of their first daughter, whom they named “Willa”.

The couple has been very discreet about it, and so far they have preferred to keep the identity of the little girl anonymous, because on several occasions, Sophie Turner has spoken against the paparazzi photos of the little girl.

A few weeks ago, during a couple’s date, some sophie turner photographs with a suspicious “tummy”, however, very much in their style, the couple has not spoken about the possible second pregnancy.

That is how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner They have become one of the most admired couples, maintaining their love in an authentic and unassuming way.