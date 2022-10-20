this is the low budget gore movie that is sweeping

October is, by definition, the month of terror. Every 31st of this month the Halloween party is celebrated, a tradition that is increasingly popular in regions such as Argentina, where she was completely oblivious. This month is when the rankings of scary productions appear and marathons are held to watch scary movies. jumpscares or intelligent terror, there is something for everyone and now we are adding a new story.

We are talking about gloriousa horror film starring figures such as Ryan Kwanten and JK Simmonsand which was in charge of the director Rebekah McKendry. After separating from his girlfriend, Wes (Kwanton) ends up at a stop far from the city where he is locked in a bathroom. There, he will come across a somewhat mysterious figure who speaks to him and demands that he comply with his twisted demands.

Currently, glorious is not on any platform streaming traditional but found in sites that can be accessed to watch movies. If you give yourself a little skill with the use of the internet, you will be able to enjoy this production which, although it does not have a very good reception among viewers who have already seen it (54% in Rotten Tomatoes) has indeed earned the affection of specialized critics.

On the aforementioned website Rotten Tomatoes, critics have given it an 86% approval rating with more than 50 reviews. Although some negative opinions appear, such as that of Variety where it says that although it lasts 80 minutes, Glorious “feels four times longer than it is”other portals like rogerebert.com highlight that “You can never predict where history is going”either Bloody Disgusting which not only underlines the “great cast” but also to “stellar camera work”.

+Who is Ryan Kwanten

For the protagonist of glorious, Ryan Kwanton, this film is not his first foray into the world of horror. In the past, it was part of the wonderful series Themof Amazon Prime Videoas well as was seen in the series starring Anna Pakin, TrueBlood. Also, it will be part of The Portraita horror film in which he will share filming with the Spanish Safe Santiago in which a widow becomes obsessed with a picture frame; and the Australian film Devil Inside where a disease that haunts the Tasmanian devils turns into a pandemic that could wipe out humanity.