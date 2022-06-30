this is the lucky stone of each zodiac sign

There are multiple beliefs regarding luck and money. In difficult times it is worth resorting to some extra help to attract love, health and abundance. There are different rituals that several people attend to fulfill this objective, among them the religious ones or those based on astrology.

There are amulets, according to the web portal Muyhoroscopos.com, which are commonly simple and used to attract good energy, luck, money and stability. The affinities with these elements depend on personal perceptions, their tastes and, sometimes, they can be chosen depending on the zodiac sign.

The lucky stones explained for each zodiac sign, according to the same portal, are:

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Chalcedony, emerald, ruby, coral and garnet. These stones will help those born under this sign to fight for their ambitions and enhance positive energy.

Taurus (April 21 to May 21)

Garnets, white corals and green agates will help maintain emotional stability and maintain a thoughtful and loving character.

Gemini (May 22 to June 21)

Aquamarines, topazes and beryls are the recommended stones for those ruled under this sign. These will help to face complicated situations that come to life and maintain good communication with their peers.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Among those that Cancers can use are amethysts, turquoises, rubies, topazes and clear aquamarines. These will provide protection and emotional control.

Leo (July 23 to August 23)

Diamonds, rubies, garnets and aquamarines in any color are some stones that Leos should wear, as they will fill them with independence, strategy, ambition and vitality.

Virgo (August 24 to September 22)

It is advisable to use beryls, emeralds, topazes and green agates. In addition to bringing good luck, they will provide stability and firmness in some situations.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Sapphires, emeralds, aquamarines of any color, amethysts, diamonds and corals are the most recommended for this zodiac sign. These will provide security and focus on the positive qualities of yourself and others.

Scorpio (October 25 to November 22)

Agates of any color, corals, aquamarines, amethysts and topazes are some of the stones recommended for Scorpio. They will provide protection and intensity to the day to day.

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 23)

The stones that will bring luck to Sagittarians are opals, zircons, sapphires, rubies and hyacinths. By using them, new adventures and challenges could come; In addition, they will help to overcome different difficulties.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Ambers, amethysts and jades are recommended for those ruled under this zodiac sign. They will grant tranquility, luck and persistence to achieve the desired goals.

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

Amethysts, blue sapphires, turquoise, zircons and violets are those stones that Aquarians should wear. addition to luck will help maintain imagination and attractive personality.

Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

Among the recommended are: sapphires, turquoise corals, amethysts and opals. They will contribute with kindness and sensitivity. In addition, they will put the imagination afloat.