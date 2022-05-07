This is the luxurious home of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They celebrate 10 years of marriage this 2022 and have shown that their chemistry is still intact. After an impressive time at the MET Gala 2022, the actress and model took a look at the New York home he shares with Ryan Reynolds and their three children: James, Inez and Betty.

Though the couple is tight-lipped about their property and lifestyle, on Thursday night the “Gossip Girl” star shared photos showing the look she was going to wear to a pre-MET gala dinner. , where she was a hostess.

in post a bit of the decoration of the house located between the forest of Beford, New York is also appreciatedwhich they bought in 2013 and which has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a separate house for guests.

‘Let’s go back to the party last night. A little hint of things to come thanks to @thombrowne. Yeah, I took them on a self-timer because everyone was asleep when I got home at 9. Sorry, outfit. You deserved better,’ the actress wrote in her Instagram “post”.

Although only a section of the house could be seen, this glimpse was revealing, pYou can see a leather sofa and a very dramatic crystal chandelier behind it.

The beige sofa appeared to be U-shaped and made of leather with a steel frame. Next to it was a mohair bench, and next to the sofa were other chairs with floral motifs. There was also a gallery wall of black and white framed photos.

There was a lofty feel with a brick wall, worn wood floors, and a large washed wood beam that seemed like a necessary part of the structure. And you could also see a French window with an arched wall around it.

But all eyes were on the very large, tiered chandelier that clashed with the rustic theme of the house.