This is the luxurious house in which Shakira and her children will live in Miami after their separation

After the announcement of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique for an alleged infidelity, now new information has emerged in which it is said that the Colombian He is getting everything ready to leave in the coming weeks from Barcelona, ​​Spain, where he lives, to move to the United States.

Some information media have released images of what the supposed new house of the Colombian interpreter looks like. This property where it is said will live is located on North Bay Road Drive, in Miami, Florida, one of the exclusive areas.

The property was acquired a few years ago, when he was still Antonio de la Rúa’s partner and is presumed to have a value of 16 million dollars and is decorated entirely in white tones, in addition to having large windows and doors. It has a spectacular outdoor pool within the huge grounds.

This is what Shakira’s new house looks like

The new home of Shakira and her two children, Sasha and Milan, has seven bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms and both the living room and the dining room have parquet floors in light tones, which gives a detail of elegance, while the kitchen is open and in the center it has a large bar to prepare food and a wall full of drawers and cupboards.

The main room has a minimalist decoration and a spectacular beige carpet, in addition the bathroom is very luxurious and has a huge bathtub and two sinks. What is presumed to be the children’s room consists of large windows, a bed at ground level and its own bathroom. The brand new mansion has its own gym, games room and a huge garden that connects to the pool.