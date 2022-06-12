This is the luxurious house where Shakira and her children will live in Miami after their separation

After the announcement of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique for alleged infidelity, new information has now emerged in which it is said that the Colombian is preparing everything to leave Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, where she lives, in the coming weeks, to move in the USA.

Some news outlets have released images of what the Colombian performer’s supposed new home looks like. This property he is said to live in is located on North Bay Road Drive, Miami, Florida, one of the exclusive neighborhoods.

The property was acquired a few years ago when he was still Antonio de la Rúa’s partner and is believed to have a value of 16 million dollars and is completely decorated in white tones, in addition to having large windows and doors. It has a spectacular outdoor swimming pool in the huge grounds.

The new home of Shakira and her two children, Sasha and Milan, has seven bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms and the living room and dining room have wooden floors in light tones, which gives a detail of elegance, while the kitchen It is open and in the center there is a large bar to prepare food and a wall full of drawers and cupboards.

The main room has a minimalist decoration and a spectacular beige carpet, in addition the bathroom is very luxurious and has a huge bathtub and two sinks.

What is presumed to be the children’s bedroom consists of large windows, a downstairs bed and its own bathroom. The brand new mansion has its own gym, games room and a huge garden that connects to the swimming pool.