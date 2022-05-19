This is the luxurious mansion of José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ in Miami that his daughter, Liliana Rodríguez, cannot enjoy

The singer José Luis Rodríguez, better known as “El Puma” years ago he left his native country, Venezuela, to settle in his luxurious mansion located in Florida, Miami, along with his wife, the Cuban Carolina Perez.

For decades, the Venezuelan has been one of the most recognized singers in Latin music, generating a great fortune during his more than five decades of career. Although he does not usually show off his eccentric luxuries, through social networks you can see some clues of what his luxurious property is, which has more than two thousand square meters and is listed at approximately eight million euros. Dollars.

According to some photographs, it can be seen that the walls of the residence are decorated with fine white stones that give it a rustic but at the same time very modern appearance. In addition, the Venezuelan has beautiful sculptures and millionaire paintings exhibited in different spaces.

One of the most special places for him is a table on which there are numerous photographs taken at different important moments in his successful and long career.

Another of the spaces that can be highlighted in this property is the private dock from where you can appreciate the beautiful sunsets of the city every afternoon. In the garden there is also a shower, a Jacuzzi and an exclusive area that is suitable as a spa.

José Luis Rodríguez and his relationship with his daughter, Liliana Rodríguez

For many years it has been known that “El Puma” does not have a good relationship with his daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo, who was the product of his romance with the Venezuelan, Lila Morillo.

According to them, the alleged cause of this separation is the current wife of the singer. However, in different interviews, he assures that they were the ones who attacked Carolina Pérez and her youngest daughter, Génesis Rodríguez.

“They know what they did. I wish it would come out from them and they would say: ‘we made this mistake against Carolina and against Genesis’ because it wasn’t really against me, it was against the person I love and that can’t be for me. They are my daughters, I will never deny them; they are my blood They are over 50 (years old), they are not girls, they must have reconsidered”, he said on one occasion on the program “Ventaneando”.

“Carolina wanted to unite the two families, but with all the love in the world. The doors of our house were opened and even opening the doors of the house things happened (…) ”, she added.