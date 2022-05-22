This is the luxurious mansion of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

It rarely happens that Hollywood stars show off their mansions, except when they are put up for sale. On this occasion, their own Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher they opened the doors of their luxurious Mansion ecology to be known. inspiring!

An old barn transformed into a luxurious mansion?

The couple herself said that since they met, they had the same dream: “We wanted a house, not a farm,” declared the own Mila Kuniswhen asked about what everyone imagined would be a luxurious Mansion.

For its part, Ashton Kutcher he also explained: “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, which was later turned into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

It could be said that it is pure luxury, but rather it was the ambition to fulfill a dream. Turn what already existed into a reality for them.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wanted to live in peace

All the planning was meticulous. Therefore, each one of the details that they had in mind both Mila Kunis What Ashton Kutcher They passed it on to their designers who made this project a success:

Ashton stated: “To feel calm in a space, everything must be in order. If the world around you is not in order, it is difficult to put your brain in order. When we are in our house, the world makes sense.”

Likewise, they could not have achieved it without the architect in charge of the work who was Howard Backen of the firm Backen & Gillam Architects. In the same way, when you see the amazing details in its corners, they said that the interior design was in the hands of Vicky Charles of Charles & Co.

SOURCE: Cosmopolitan Mexico – Sustainable farm

Stable house: Away from the city and connected with nature

Kutcher and Kunis They live in this luxurious mansion that is located in the suburbs of Los Angeles, well away from the city. This magnificent construction was entirely made with ecological and sustainable materials.

The actors show it proudly, since their intention was not to live in a Mansion built, like, for example, the famous classic in Beverly Hills. They wanted something much more connected to nature.

Even for those who are in the details, it can be seen that the happy couple already foresaw the moment when their children would also grow up in a friendlier and more sustainable environment.

Although the house is a true and luxurious Mansion With a large number of rooms and spaces to receive guests, it is still the warm home they dreamed of and, with a lot of style.

What do you think of the mansion? Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher?


