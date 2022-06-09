This is the luxurious mansion where Shakira lives after leaving Piqué

After officially announcing the separation of Gerard Piqué, Shakira lives in a luxurious mansion; This house is the same one that she shared as a family with her husband, since she stayed to live there, located near Barcelona.

However, the Colombian has another mansion in Miami, United States, so it is presumed that he can emigrate to that other luxurious residence; for now, she stays in Spain.

The property is located in Esplugues of Llobregat, half an hour from Barcelona, ​​a house with wide spaces and luxurious finishes; It has several terraces, a tennis court, a gym, a cinema, a recording studio, a swimming pool with a waterfall, an elevator, among other things, with a small adjoining house for guests and a private pool.

It is on top of a hill, an exclusive area in Barcelona, ​​it was built in 2012 and measures 3,800 m2; It has three floors and two underground (cellar and garage).

The house has a minimalist and contemporary style, open spaces and high ceilings, with huge windows, so that the light of the Mediterranean. The furniture has neutral colors, gray, beige and white.

She could go to the fancy house in Miami

Although she is still in Barcelona, ​​Shakira could emigrate to the house she has in Miami, just as luxurious as the one in Spain.

The singer bought it in 2001 and had wanted to sell it for four years, but has been unsuccessful.

The property is located in North Bay Rd Drive, where you have sea views; exceeds 900 square meters, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It has a swimming pool surrounded by palm trees, a gym and private dock with 30 meters of access to Biscayne Bay, so you can leave from there by boat.

​