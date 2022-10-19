This is the luxurious restaurant where you can find Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo

Angelina Jolie with her talent and charisma has managed to reach many hearts, which is why this actress is considered one of the most important in the industry, therefore, each of her steps is captured by her fans, like when she went out to dinner with Ellen Pompeo.

October 18, 2022 8:43 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Voightknown as Angelina JolieIn addition to earning her recognition as an actress thanks to her participation in different film projects, she has become known thanks to her good deeds towards the most needy. For this reason, the American is not only admired by her fans, one of her most faithful admirers turned out to be the actress, Ellen Pompeo.

Both acting professionals were seen having a great time with their daughters in a luxurious Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, as reported by the People portal some time ago.

This place is the prestigious E. Baldi, the luxurious restaurant where celebrities often visit, however, not only Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo had a good time, as did their daughters Vivienne, Jolie’s daughter, and Stella, Pompeo’s eldest daughter.

Angelina Jolie She wore a white bodysuit and nude heels as her outfit, while Pompeo wore all black. On the other hand, his daughters were dressed more comfortably with sweatshirts.

Although it is not very well known what was the menu that these powerful women chose, everything indicates that they had a great time on their “girls only” date, since in the photographs, they all looked very smiling.