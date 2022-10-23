This is the luxurious restaurant where you could dine next to Angelina Jolie or Ellen Pompeo

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly a renowned actress, director and producer who stands out for her talent and unique beauty. The American businesswoman and philanthropist has also been awarded multiple times with awards such as two Oscars, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globes. Thus, all her fans have the dream of meeting her one day, which is possible if you attend. to a certain place; we will talk about restaurant ex-wife’s favorite Brad Pitt.

ex-wife of Brad Pitt, who is also a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, is used to frequenting a particular place. personal choice of Angelina Jolie at lunchtime it is a restaurant located in the city of Beverly Hills, there you can meet numerous TV and movie stars.

In addition to Angelina Jolieanother celebrity that you can get to know in said restaurant en Ellen Pompeo, American actress popularly known for her role in “Grey’s Anatomy” where she played Meredith Grey.

It is so Angelina Jolie She was seen with the children she has with Brad Pitt in the restaurant of Beverly Hills called “E.Baldi”. The restaurant It has its own website in which its founder talks about the origins of the place.

Source: Twitter

About him restaurant frequented by Angelina Jolie, the description made by the owner of the place says the following: “My mother, originally from Piacenza in Emilia-Romagna, combined her love of homemade pasta and ravioli with traditional Tuscan recipes to create always memorable meals. I have worked to recreate this style and its sensibilities in E. baldi. My dishes never have too many ingredients or flavors. Rather, I focus on combining a few ingredients to show their true flavors in a distinctly creative way.”