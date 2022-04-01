This is the luxury brand that once again chooses Zendaya over other celebrities

Dressed in pink from head to toe, Zendaya She looked flawless when she arrived at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week. The star of “euphoriaShe donned a floral-embroidered double-breasted blazer, matching trousers and a button-down blouse, all from the luxury Italian fashion house.

The actress chose a pair of hot pink platform heels, embracing one of spring’s biggest footwear trends, to complete her look. The powerful ensemble was a symbol of beauty and elegance, not unlike the embellished mini dress and coat of valentine from Zendaya at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Dressed by stylist Law Roach, Zendaya she kept accessories minimal, opting for a pair of gold earrings and a layered necklace. It’s no wonder her look is the theme of the Valentino show, giving a clear nod to creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s color palette for the fall 2022 season.

Pink is the new color for Valentino

The new collection focused on a bright shade of pink, which valentine describe how “the color of love, community, energy and freedom.” Models strutted down the runway in vibrant fuchsia oversized coats, tailored suits, sheer blouses, regal capes and floral appliqué dresses.

Matching accessories, from tights to high platform shoes, created a striking visual statement that Piccioli envisioned as a “manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism”.

Pink was designed by the Pantone Color Institute.

Shown at the Carreau du Temple in Paris, Piccioli worked together with the Pantone Color Institute to develop the dazzlingly bright colour. While many designers have showcased monochrome collections in the past, few have ventured into such a bold hue.

Canadian artist, designer and novelist Douglas Coupland created an exclusive collectible invitation booklet from valentinewith phrases like “Modernity Is Eternal”, “Beauty Can Be Earned” and “I Miss My Pre-Internet Brain” written in pink.

Dubbed the “Pink PP” collection after Piccioli’s initials, the only exceptions to her cotton candy color vision were a handful of black pieces to break up the pink palette.

Throughout, she maintained the house’s signature design codes, sheer fabrics, lavish lace, cascading chiffon, sequined floral prints, sculptural silhouettes with jaw-dropping cutouts, towering platforms, opera gloves and handbags. adorned with Roman studs completed the collection.

In addition to valentine What other brand do you think I could name Zendaya as an ambassador?