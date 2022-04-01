This is the luxury brand that once again chooses Zendaya over other celebrities

Dressed in pink from head to toe, Zendaya She looked flawless when she arrived at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week. The star of “euphoriaShe donned a floral-embroidered double-breasted blazer, matching trousers and a button-down blouse, all from the luxury Italian fashion house.

The actress chose a pair of hot pink platform heels, embracing one of spring’s biggest footwear trends, to complete her look. The powerful ensemble was a symbol of beauty and elegance, not unlike the embellished mini dress and coat of valentine from Zendaya at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

