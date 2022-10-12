this is the magical town in which the Mexican drug trafficker met with Kate del Castillo

The American actor Sean Penn would also have participated in this meeting, so the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR) initiated an investigation against both s for his alleged link with the dangerous drug trafficker.

During 2015, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Kate del Castillo would have held a secret meeting after the drug lord escaped from prison according to the magazineto Rolling Stone.

The federal authorities, after this investigation, affirmed that Kate del Castillo and Sean Penn met with “El Chapo” on several occasions; nevertheless, revealed more information about their first meeting and the place chosen to meet.

The destination chosen for this controversial meeting was Cosaláa “magic town” located in the state of Sinaloa that is supposedly one of Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s favorite places.

This exotic place, which is the municipal seat of the region located 160 kilometers from Culiacán, cIt borders the state of Durango, a territory known as the Golden Triangle.

Cosalá, following the meeting between “El Chapo” and Kate del Castillo, It began to be known internationally and became a tourist spot in the state of Sinaloa.

Nevertheless, this “magic town” was back in the spotlight in September 2022when a group of armed men wearing caps with the acronym JGL (Joaquín Guzmán Loera) attended the traditional “Cosalazo” dance.

Artists such as Banda La Adictiva, Luis R. Conríquez and Panchito Arredondo played several narcocorridos dedicated to the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and his children, “The chaps”.

During this festival, despite the presence of alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel, no state public security authority was present to investigate what happened.