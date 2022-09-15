this is the makeup trend that sweeps TikTok

Makeup trends, aided by social media and especially TikTok, come and go at a frenetic pace. Last May, the model Bella Hadid raised passions on the Cannes Festival carpet with a make-up that gave a special role to her look.

It was the “foxy eyes” effect, a trend that consists of creating the illusion of an infinite eye, with an oblique and ascending path. Recently, it was the “siren eyes” that grabbed all the attention. It is achieved by more subtly outlining the tear duct and the water line.

[Vuelve el maquillaje de los 90 y te enseñamos a conseguirlo paso a paso]

This ‘summer’, another key trend is imposed to make up your eyes in a different way, the “doe eyes”. It already has more than 400 million mentions on the internet at the moment.

How to get it?

First, draw a thick line on the eyelid, at the root of the lashes, with a pencil or black liquid eyeliner. Unlike the “cat eyes” style, the idea is to get the most oval and natural effect possiblewithout exceeding the natural line of the eye.

Second, apply a touch of highlighter to the tear duct and outline the water line with a white pencil to add a touch of light and a soft effect.

Third and last, apply a generous layer of black mascara to add even more depth to the look. You can complete it with eyeshadows in earth tones and an iridescent finish. Champagne is one of the most flattering, especially if you’re still sporting a powerful tan.

The use of white eyeliner in the water line has set a trend this year. In this sense, we remember Dior’s bet, for its 2022 Haute Couture parade.

How to get even more out of it?

Some celebrities such as Kendall Jenner or Megan Fox are just some of those who have joined this trend, who also wore beauty icons such as Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn.

For day to day, it is enough to complete it with a very natural make-up base and a lipstick in tone naked. For a special event, you can dare to show off the trend with more daring ones like the “sunkissed” effect, literally “kissed by the sun”. It consists of applying bronzing powder to strategic areas of the face, forehead, nose and the upper part of the cheekbones. This technique is also compatible with other makeup trends, such as red lips, with a matte effect, or blush, in shades of pink.

Other proposals

The rented beauty is also marked by other more surprising uses of eyeliner. worth mentioning the application of gems and pearls to the top and bottom of the eyeseen at the Simone Rocha show, the smoky effect, proposed by Versace, in its most classic version, or even the XXL silver effect on the upper eyelid, as we discovered at the Gucci show.

Follow the topics that interest you