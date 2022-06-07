This is the mansion in Los Angeles that Chris Evans allegedly left abandoned

In 2011 Chris Evans It began a stage in his life that would undoubtedly change his professional career completely. In that year, ‘Captain America, the first avenger’ was released in theaters worldwide.

Two more were added to that film, having his character as the main character and also participated in other stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that over the years continued to grow and position itself as one of the most powerful.

in 2019 His active history with Marvel ended with the release of ‘Avengers, Endgame’ and although it will be a character that no one will forget, Evans decided to get away from the luxuries of Hollywood and focus more on his personal life.

And as part of that path, the actor decided to leave a mansion in Los Angeles abandoned. which he bought in 2013 after paying $3.52 milliona figure that falls short if you think about the great income that Marvel has obtained in recent years.

Is information was released a year ago by the ‘New York Post’. At the time, it was said that Evans was living in Boston with his faithful pet and that he had set aside the 4,600 square feet he had in Los Angeles.

Evan’s mansion was built in 1940 and is distributed in three bedrooms, four bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and other amenities.

Although Evans intended to stay away, he has already accepted other projects, including the villain of a movie produced by Netflix. At the same time, the actor has been involved in many rumors in which he is romantically linked with other stars.

Several months ago it was said that Evans was dating the singer and actress Selena Gomez, but this was never confirmed by either of the two involved.

More recently the 40-year-old actor has been part of the separation already confirmed between Shakira and PiquéWell, it was said that Evans began to follow the Colombian just at the moment that it was said that their 12-year relationship had ended.

This has caused many memes and comments to be made on the internet about the possibilities that Shakira has with Evans and also with Henry Cavillwhich could leave the singer with the question: Captain America or Superman?

