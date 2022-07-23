This is the mansion in Studio City for which Vanessa Hudgens paid $ 7.5 million dollars

The actress Vanessa Hudgensalways remembered for starring in the Disney hit ‘High School Musical’, has bought a new mansion in Studio CityCalif.

This purchase occurs months after the actress sold a historic mansion in Los Feliz for $6.7 million dollars. This mansion had given much to talk about, because its decoration had drawn the attention of the specialized magazine ‘Architectural Digest’.

On the other hand, the new property offers many possibilities for being newly built, that is, she is the first owner of the mansion. It should also be noted that it is located in Studio City, an area where the actress had once lived.

the new house it has an extension of 7,249 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, five bathrooms, hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room and other amenities.

In its kitchen, a central marble island, white cabinets, high-end stainless steel appliances and direct access to the outdoor patio stand out.

Hudgens will enjoy a room with a sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closet and private bathroom with tub and double vanity.

Among the other characteristics to highlight of being owned there is the view of the San Fernando Valley which can be accessed from various points. It also has a great security system so that the actress does not go through unpleasant moments.

on your outside there are extensive green areas with a terrace, swimming pool, spa area, barbecue area, bonfire and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

