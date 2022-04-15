Entertainment

This is the mansion of Kristen Stewart that nobody wants to buy

Photo of James James12 hours ago
It seems that for some time the actress Kristen Stewart, 32, decided to immerse himself in the real estate world. Just in the Hollywood area of ​​Los Angeles, California, United States, she has two properties: one Mansion in the Los Feliz area, where he currently resides, and another house that he has wanted to sell for more than two years in Malibu.

The 6,000-square-foot Malibu home is a 1960s construction notable for its glass and steel walls. It has a main room, five extra rooms, four full bathrooms and a half bathroom. It also has a large kitchen, dining room, living room, media room, and office, just to name a few of the areas.

