This is the mansion of Kristen Stewart that nobody wants to buy

It seems that for some time the actress Kristen Stewart, 32, decided to immerse himself in the real estate world. Just in the Hollywood area of ​​Los Angeles, California, United States, she has two properties: one Mansion in the Los Feliz area, where he currently resides, and another house that he has wanted to sell for more than two years in Malibu.

The 6,000-square-foot Malibu home is a 1960s construction notable for its glass and steel walls. It has a main room, five extra rooms, four full bathrooms and a half bathroom. It also has a large kitchen, dining room, living room, media room, and office, just to name a few of the areas.

While in the garden area and the patios, it has several green spaces. In addition, it has a jacuzzi, access to the beach and a fully equipped guest house.

Beyond the construction, what stands out the most about this property are the privileged views it has of the beach, although this has not managed to attract any buyers. Even Kristen Stewart He cut $1,000,000 from the original price to see if he could get anyone interested, and it didn’t work. She will keep waiting until someone shows up.

His new $6 million home

The former “Twilight” star last year paid $6 million for the 1927 Mediterranean Revival-style abode. The building has original moldings, built-ins and oak floors throughout 5,000 square feet.

The living room features a tiled fireplace with a wood mantle, as well as wood-beamed ceilings and French doors that lead outside to a sprawling covered loggia.

A vaulted hallway leads to the oversized kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances and olive green cabinets; it is open to a cozy family room. There is also a formal dining room, with doors opening onto a balcony.

The master suite is located on the second floor of the house and is equipped with its own sitting area and double fitted wardrobes.

Outside, there’s a saltwater pool and spa, as well as lounging areas and terracotta-style accents. All of this is just a small glimpse of the charming place that has it all to offer.

Do you like mansions? Kristen Stewart?