This is the mansion that Jennifer Lopez has with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez: This is the mansion she has with Ben Affleck

Recently, it was revealed that the famous singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have bought a Mansion in the exclusive neighborhood of Bel-Air (California) for 55 million dollars.

It is worth mentioning that the new refuge of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck It is located on a discreet plot of almost 10,000 square meters.

The property, known as the Bellagio Estate, was previously owned by billionaire Texas hedge fund manager Todd Lemkin, who bought it in 2016 for a total of $27.6 million.

The mansion has ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, which are undoubtedly more than perfect to accommodate the two families of the actors.

As if that were not enough, the new acquisition of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck has a living room, a cinema, a gym, a wine cellar, several kitchens for the occupants, the service and another in the additional guest house.

Additionally, outdoor amenities include an infinity pool with a Jacuzzi and a state-of-the-art barbecue.

It is important to note that the mansion was built in 1936 by architect Paul Revere Williams, known for designing numerous mansions for celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, and Barbara Stanwyck, among others.

Something extremely beautiful is that the house is surrounded by trees and has views of the Bel Air Country Club golf course and the city of Los Angeles.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, almost a year after resuming their relationship, apparently no longer fear being captured by the paparazzi cameras that follow them everywhere, and more so now that it is known that the couple acquired their mansion. .

Without a doubt, the celebrities are extremely excited about this big step in their relationship, that is why they are focused on making this new space that they are going to share with their children comfortable and to the taste of each one.

However, it is worth mentioning that it is JLo who is focused on the remodeling of the place.